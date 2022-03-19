Residents Escape But Dog Dies in Apartment Fire in Miami

Two children were rescued in an apartment fire in Miami Saturday but sadly, a dog trapped inside did not survive.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on 53rd Street inside the Design Place Apartments.

Video shows the charred remains of the apartment and smoke damage to the ceiling and walls. Inside the burning unit, firefighters found a dog in a kennel, they performed CPR on the dog, but the dog did not make it.

Investigators say two people were inside at the time and the three people who live in the apartment are getting help from the Red Cross.

City of Miami firefighters found and rescued two children from a separate unit in the building, an 11-year-old boy, and a nine-year-old girl.

Reynaldo Ramones said he and a friend were inside the apartment when they noticed smoke coming from his roommate’s room.

“The door was locked, so we tried to break it in," Ramones said. "We broke the door and when it was open there was a lot of smoke and I said to my friend ‘Let’s go. This is dangerous.'"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators say they believe the fire was an accident, but the investigation is ongoing.