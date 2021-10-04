Residents Evacuated After ‘Clandestine Lab' Found Inside Bal Harbour Condo

Some residents from a high-rise condo building in Bal Harbour were evacuated from their homes Monday after a suspected "clandestine lab" was discovered in an empty unit.

Residents from the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo on Collins Avenue and 96th Street were told to evacuate as Miami-Dade police, fire rescue, ATF agents and hazmat crews investigated what they called a "hazardous situation."

“They just called on the phone and they asked us to be evacuated. They told me they were evacuating three floors. Came out and were not exactly sure what’s going on," resident Marie Miller told NBC 6.

According to city officials, a manager went to inspect a vacant unit on the 15th floor and discovered chemicals inside.

Crews found a suspected meth lab inside of a unit of a high-rise condo building Monday in Bal Harbour. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Fire rescue initially suspected that it was a meth lab. Police later said that the materials inside were “objects and stuff that is consistent with a clandestine lab,” said Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.

“It becomes very, very dangerous to everyone around because of the chemicals involved; this could easily be a potential explosion,” Zabaleta said.

Evacuated residents weren't able to go back home Monday night. Law enforcement plans to execute a search warrant.

“I can’t believe it, in our sleepy 33154,” said resident Joseph Waks.