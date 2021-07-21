Residents Evacuated From North Miami Beach Condo Return to Remove Belongings

Residents of a North Miami Beach condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building's structural integrity returned Wednesday to move out their belongings.

The residents of the Crestview Towers had been allowed back in two weeks ago for 15 minutes to grab as many items as they could, but starting Wednesday, they can move out furniture and all of their belongings if they wish.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said residents were being given access by appointment only to help ensure everyone's safety. Residents are being accompanied by police officers and are only allowed in for a certain amount of time with safety measures in place.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit building evacuated following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older. The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside.

Mayor Anthony DeFillipo said hundreds of residents were displaced from the Crestview Towers, which was built in 1972.

Residents like Ivana Mora said they just want to gather their belongings and move on with their lives.

"I’m living with my dad right now. I’m sleeping on his couch," Mora said. "I lost my bed, my cats, everything. Everything that I hold dear is in there and I can’t even go back. That’s how it feels."

A limited number of residents were being let in Wednesday, but beginning Monday, all residents will be given access, DeFillipo said.