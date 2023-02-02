Residents, Event Venue Owners Debate Over Proposed Noise Ordinance in Redland

A loud debate between residents and business owners in south Miami-Dade County is going on over a potential noise ordinance.

Some want to pass an ordinance that would limit noise to 60 decibels, which could impact farms in Redland that are used for weddings and other events with loud music.

Supporters of the ordinance say the Redland area should be kept as an agricultural sector, while others argue their event venues are their way of making a living.

Michael Wanek presented his reasons for supporting the ordinance in front of a group. He said he also owns a farm in the Redland, growing lychees and guava.

"Well, we're proposing a 60 decibel or noise ordinance to control noise pollution in the Redland, which would be areas outside of the urban development boundary," he said. "And we think that that would be consistent with what other municipalities and other counties are doing."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a regular conversation comes in at about 60 decibels.

People against the 60 decibel restriction say their venues bring in hundreds of weddings and revenue. It’s their livelihood.

Belkys Alvarez is one of those who owns a venue in the area.

"One event of 100 guests. We're allowed to do about 150 a year. I myself have about 80 events a year, and in each event I have at least 30 to 40 workers assisting us in making that event," Alvarez said.

People like Wanek, who support the ordinance, say it’s not about the events, but about the loud music that’s played there.

“You can have a wedding as part of agritourism,” he said. “But the question is, should you be able to have a deejay with subwoofer music pumping out the bass, which can be heard over a mile away, from many of our residents complaints?”

Right now the debate continues from two groups with different points of views.

"You know, we're doing our own interpretation, they have their interpretation,” said Wanek. "So I think at this point, having somebody in the middle provide their legal expertise would be a good idea."

Another meeting to continue the debate is expected on Feb. 9.