Residents Frustrated After Mail Stolen From Boxes at Miami Beach Condo

Residents of a Miami Beach condo building say they’re feeling frustrated after mail’s twice been stolen from their boxes in a matter of weeks, and now they’re calling on postal police to do something about the problem.

People living in the Meridian Manor condo building say their surveillance cameras were rolling when thieves raided their mailboxes in mid-August.

“We see on video very clearly, people who’s coming to steal all the mail from everyone here," said resident Imperia Gud.

The video appears to show two people standing next to a gray SUV, forcing their way into mailboxes and digging around for what was inside.

Residents like Robert Ziu say it happened again Sunday. Video appears to show a passerby jimmying the mailbox doors open and walking away with mail in hand.

"Took everything that was inside here," Ziu said.

Gud says a check was stolen from her box earlier this year -- and cashed.

The residents are trying to get new mailboxes installed. In the meantime, they’ve reached out to postal police, but tell NBC 6 their concerns are not getting addressed.

“I sent the videos to the management company, and they contacted the postal police. We’ve been waiting all this time from the postal police. No answer," Ziu said.

NBC 6 also reached out to postal police, as well as the management company and Miami Beach police asking what’s being done to address the matter.