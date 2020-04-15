Residents Get Desperately Needed Food Donation at Hialeah Gardens Event

Hundreds of people in the city of Hialeah Gardens got the food they desperately need at an event Wednesday sponsored by officials in an effort to give back during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, sponsored by Farm Share and politicians including Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, allowed residents a chance to get everything from meat to produce that was donated.

Vehicles lined up with horns honking and chaos surrounding outside, but inside the cars were people trying to figure out how they are going to put food on the table or pay their next bill.

"It's not normal life, it's very hard,” said Pedro Camos, who lined up at 3 a.m. to make sure he could bring food home to his family.

Chopper 6 footage showed cars lined along Frontage Road in the city before the sun came up as people risked their health to come to Courtly Manor Mobile Home Park.

This was the fourth week in a row 400 people will get items like fresh fruit, bread, meat, snacks and canned goods.

"By the line of cars here, it's obvious our residents are in need of food,” said De La Cruz.

“There's a lot of people, there's a lot of need,” Diaz added. “People haven't gotten a paycheck, they don't have the money and a lot of people are getting desperate at this point."

Diaz and De La Cruz say they are going to continue the events as long as they have the supplies donated to the organizations and the city.