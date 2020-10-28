Tamarac

Tamarac Residents Ask City for Action After Band of Coyotes Kill Pet Dog

A Tamarac neighborhood is asking the city for action after several sightings of coyotes in the area, including one that snatched and killed a family pet last week.

The owner of 4-year-old Bo - a Yorkie - says that around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, a coyote appeared out of nowhere and grabbed the dog by the neck before taking off. His children were nearby, sitting in their screened in porch as it happened.

A short time later, Bo was found at a golf course, dead.

"The coyote just whizzed right by me, passed me to get to the dog, grabbed him by the neck and took him to the golf course," Bo's owner said.

The City of Tamarac says it's aware of reports of coyotes in the neighborhood, and encourages residents to keep their distance.

To avoid coyotes, the city recommends:

  • Secure garbage cans, clean up pet food and fallen fruit
  • Keep pets in enclosed areas, walk dogs on a short leash
  • Do not feed coyotes

