Residents Line Up for Grocery Gift Cards at Little Haiti Event

Hundreds of residents in one Miami neighborhood waited hours for the chance to get their hands on a grocery gift card aimed at helping those struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

Some arrived as early as 3 a.m. at the Little Haiti Soccer Park for one of the $250 Publix gift cards offered by the city as part of the CARES Act. Miami Police officers joined city volunteers and officials in enforcing social distancing and helping those with special needs and the elderly.

However, some at the event felt it was unorganized.

“Nobody is listening,” said one of those in the line named Raquel. “You have Christmas coming up. It’s hard times right now.”

To receive one of the cards, you must be a resident of the city with valid identification and a signed affidavit showing you have been affected by the pandemic.

“We’re an imperfect world in an imperfect system. We’re making adjustments in a time of need and being sensitive to the people,” said Miami city commissioner Jeffrey Watson. “If they didn’t need the help, they wouldn’t be here.”

Those who were turned down were handed a number that guaranteed them a spot in line for the next event held, with Miami scheduled to hold four more across the city during the month of December.

For a full list of dates and how to sign up, click on this link.