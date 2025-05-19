‘I'm staying': Deadline arrives for Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park residents to move out

Hundreds of people living at a Sweetwater mobile home park are now forced to find somewhere else to live as the official deadline for their move out arrived Monday. Still, some say they're not going anywhere.

Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park is where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

The owners of the park have already started demolitions of vacated mobile homes, but some residents have stayed till the end.

The owner of the park, CREI Holdings, is planning to build brand new housing on the site, and has offered residents thousands of dollars in monetary incentives for moving out ahead of the deadline.

Many residents who have refused to leave have formed part of a class action lawsuit against the property owners, asking a judge to squash the vacate notices.

One homeowner told NBC6 crews on Monday that he's not planning to leave. He said he has nowhere to go, and will wait for someone to physically force him out.

"Of course, of course I'm staying," he said in Spanish. "I don't care what they say. Unless a judge rules not in our favor and kicks us out of here, we're not leaving."

The lawsuit alleges that Miami-Dade County and the landlord didn’t follow proper procedures by failing to ensure those homeowners had somewhere else to go.

Dozens have protested previously, expressing their frustration and concerns.

