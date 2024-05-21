North Miami

Residents of North Miami neighborhood says dozens of ducks found shot to death in recent days

By Jamie Guirola

An investigation is underway after residents in a North Miami neighborhood have found dozens of ducks apparently shot to death in just a matter of days.

The dead ducks have been popping up at the Keystone Point neighborhood, where residents said they're extremely concerned.

"So I looked at some of the ducks and I saw, I mean it looks literally like a hole inside of the duck’s chest. So it looks like literally somebody is executing the ducks," neighbor Kim Kaplan Marchena said.

Kaplan Marchena and other neighbors are rallying together, taking pictures of the ducks, documenting them and reporting them to police.

“I mean, it's pretty frightening to the fact that we might be living amongst somebody who is that psychotic, that wants to like kill these ducks. I mean who’s to say they're not going to go and shoot a dog or a cat or maybe there’s a stray bullet," Kaplan Marchena said.

Kaplan Marchena is already an animal advocate so seeing what's happening to these ducks breaks her heart.

“It makes me very angry. I mean this is our neighborhood. I've been here for 23 years, my daughter has been born and raised in this neighborhood I’ve never seen anything like this," she said.

North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin says he’s fielded many complaints over the last 72 hours about the ducks. He says a full police investigation is underway.

"We’re taking reports like we would any type of crime against a human being. This is a crime. Shooting and killing an animal on other peoples' property in a public setting is not excusable," Galvin said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Miami Police.

This article tagged under:

North Miami
