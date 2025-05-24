Residents oppose proposal for waste transfer facility in Miami-Dade

Several people gathered in Miami-Dade County on Friday to voice their concerns for a proposal to build a waste transfer facility in the area.

Protesters gathered near the intersection of Southwest 136th Street and 137th Avenue.

According to the protesters, there are several areas of concern, including the smell, property values and concerns about aviation safety due to the proximity of the nearby Miami Executive Airport.

The proposal may go before the Miami-Dade County Commission but a date has not been set.