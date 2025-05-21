‘Why?': Residents question fire at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park as they fight eviction

Residents at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater are questioning a fire that broke out at an empty home overnight as hundreds of residents fight with the landowner, who is trying to evict them.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight Tuesday at the mobile home park, where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

Now, this fire has caught residents' attention, especially after Sweetwater officials confirmed it may have been arson.

Six Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units showed up at the 11200 block of Northwest 1st Terrace and started putting out the flames. There were no reports of any injuries. It's unclear whether someone was still living in the one-story trailer.

The fire ripped through a trailer at the Sweetwater mobile home park that residents said was vacant. NBC6's Chris Hush reports.

“I came halfway there and saw a lot of smoke and a fire, and the first thing I decided to do was call the police," said Pepe, a resident. "It could have easily set fire to one of the other trailers.”

Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park has been embroiled in controversy since last November, when residents were told they had until May 19th to leave. Most accepted offers thousands of dollars in monetary incentives to move, and their homes are already being demolished.

But around 200 residents still refuse to leave. Some of them, like Pablo Morales, fear the fire was an act of intimidation.

"To tell you to get out. Get out. There were no people there. There was no electricity. No nothing. Empty. Why the fire?" Morales said.

City of Sweetwater officials confirmed the mobile home fire may have been set intentionally, but it’s unclear what evidence was gathered to determine that.

Residents said this wasn't the first fire at the mobile home park this year, and they’re worried about what will happen next.

“No place to go, no money in your pocket," Morales said. "Where am I going to go? Under the bridge?”

NBC6 has reached out to the mobile home park owners multiple times this week.

There is a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of the 200 remaining residents. In the meantime, evictions could technically begin any day.