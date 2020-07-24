Residents Quickly Tested at New COVID Drive Thru Sites in South Florida

New COVID-19 testing sites are up and running Friday throughout South Florida, all of which are operating as drive-thru testing sites.

On its first day, lines were not long to get tested at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

“Actually (it was) very quick,” said Shakira Hamilton.

She was one of the first to show up.

“They start at 7:45 a.m. and I’m already out by 8:30 a.m.,” she said.

Testing is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. at four different locations, including Dillard, Ely High School in Pompano Beach, MacArthur High School in Hollywood and Miami Jackson High School. A fifth site, at the Miami-Dade Auditorium, opens at 12:30 p.m.

The sites are open until 6 p.m. daily and anyone five or older can get tested.

Hamilton brought her children with her.

"Just wanted to be certain,” she said. “Not having felt symptoms, but just wanted to know for certain without a shadow of a doubt that me and my children were still clear.”

Many people are getting tested to be safe. Gloria Worthen came with her 88-year-old mother, who is on dialysis.

“It was concerning to me to get it for the house,” Worthen said.

She doesn’t have any symptoms, but with thousands of people in the state testing positive everyday recently, she is looking out for her family.

“I was really concerned about bringing it into the house especially with my grandbaby here,” Worthen said.

These sites are using federal money to run so it’s all free, with or without insurance. The sites will be open everyday until August 2 and both appointments and online registration are recommended, which you can do by clicking on this link.