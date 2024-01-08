Residents recall tornado ripping through Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

It’s hard to take your eyes off the incredible videos of a tornado tearing through Fort Lauderdale, even days later.

It’s proof that a forecasted marginal, level 1 risk of severe weather from the National Weather Service can be damaging.

The NWS alerted people living in the potential path minutes before it touched down.

“Once we got that indication that this rotation is getting down, lower and stronger, that’s when the warning went out,” said Robert Molleda, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Fortunately it went out with a couple minutes of lead time, and for that type of tornado that’s about as good as it can get.”

“I’m on the couch watching TV and I get the alert,” said Trish Hamilton, who lives in Rio Vista.

Hamilton took it seriously and went into an interior room in her house to wait out the storm. She said she got the alert at least five minutes before the tornado hit her street.

“The way they phrased it was there is a tornado in your area, hey lady, pay attention,” Hamilton said. “I’m watching out the window and looked like what they call a microburst, super windy for 10-15 seconds. Now that I know it came down 10th street and we are on 11th.”

Just a few blocks from her house, roofs were ripped off and debris flew everywhere.

The FF0 tornado whipped up 80 mph winds through 1.5 miles on the ground before it finally dissipated near A1A and Las Olas Blvd.

According to the NWS, the alert was location-specific. They’d be watching the rotation since it was over the Everglades.

If you have an iPhone, to ensure you receive weather alerts in the future:

Go to your Settings, hit Privacy & Security, then Location Services.

From there, click on Weather and tap Always. Otherwise, you may not get the alert.

Experts say there are increased chances for severe storms through spring.

“This winter, this period from now through spring, we will probably have a little bit of a higher chance of seeing additional severe weather events due to the El Niño pattern that we are in,” Molleda said.

If you don’t have an iPhone, check with your phone’s manufacturer about how to ensure the alerts are turned on.