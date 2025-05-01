Conditions worsen at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park as eviction nears, residents say

Remaining residents of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater say the living conditions are getting worse as eviction nears.

The mobile home park is where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

But until then, it's a place Samantha Morales, her husband and four children still call home--despite the fact that living there now is anything but peaceful.

"There’s people coming in and out, breaking into the trailers next to me and it’s just horrible," she said.

One of those people, police say, was 44-year-old Silverio Franco. Franco on Tuesday allegedly broke into an occupied mobile home and assaulted a 72-year-old woman who was inside, allegedly asking her for kiss.

He’s now facing multiple felony charges, but his arrest is doing little to calm the nerves of residents who for weeks have been living in what looks like a construction zone.

"Demolition is going on. It’s horrible," Morales said. "My kids can’t even go outside and play because if they go outside they can hurt themselves."

The owners of the park, Consolidated Real Estate Investments, have already started demolitions of vacated mobile homes. But many who remain form part of the class action lawsuit against the property owners.

Morales said she’s constantly getting calls from the front office.

"Every chance they get to call, they call," she said. "And they’re asking the same questions over and over and over: do you have a date to leave?"

Morales told NBC6 that Wednesday was the last day to receive a monetary incentive of $3,000 for vacating the property.

But for her and many of her neighbors, leaving is not that easy when you have nowhere else to go.

"My biggest fear is... to come home to a paper, an official paper, an eviction or anything, any legal action that they want to take to take us out," she said.

Morales said in addition to the stress of a possible eviction, she hasn’t been receiving her mail. She believes it's because she was accidentally put on a list of people who vacated their home.

At least two Li’l Abner residents have decided to run for a seat on the city commission against two sitting commissioners. Those elections are coming up on May 13.