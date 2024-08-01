‘Frustrating': Residents say elevator at senior public housing complex has been down for weeks

Trying to run errands or do everyday, simple things has been hard lately for 72-year-old Hattie Tai.

"I can’t do my normal things, like go to the garbage or get my mail," she said.

Tai lives at Northwest Gardens II – a public housing complex for seniors in Fort Lauderdale – where residents say their elevator has been out for about six weeks.

Tai’s apartment is on the third floor.

"It’s very inconvenient. We can’t get groceries 'cause we can’t bring 'em up," she said.

She said not only is it inconvenient, but it’s painful. Tai has polio and said it’s hard to move the left side of her body.

"I have very limited mobility in my left leg, so to climb the stairs is a struggle," she said.

A few doors down, 80-year-old Lennard Hornsby, who also lives on the third floor, said he’s missed three doctor’s appointments because he couldn’t get down the stairs.

"I got leg problems. I got back problems," Hornsby said. "Not only do I walk with a cane, I have to have what they call a walker."

"We’re really fed up with this and want something done. Get the elevator fixed," he said.

Orange signs were placed on the elevator door, apologizing for the inconvenience, and stating repairs would begin on July 31.

NBC6 didn’t see any crews there Wednesday, but the chief operating officer for the city’s housing authority said crews have started repairs. He said two elevators are currently out of service in two different buildings, and that the elevator in Tai’s building has only been out of service for three weeks, and not six.

Tai said every time she’s tried to get answers, she gets the run-around.

"When is it gonna be fixed?" she said. "'We’re gonna get around to it. We’re gonna get around to it.'"

She and others say they want it fixed before there’s an emergency.

"It’s very frustrating. What if a fire break out? You got people in wheelchairs up here. One man is blind," she said.

NBC6 spoke with someone from the city’s housing authority by phone. We asked for a written statement but haven’t gotten one yet.