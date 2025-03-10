Sweetwater

Residents say neglect is to blame for trailer fire at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park

The owner of the park, CREI Holdings, is planning to build brand new housing on the site, and has offered residents some incentives for moving out ahead of the deadline.

By Julia Bagg

A fire at a mobile home park in Sweetwater is sparking a new round of fighting between the landowner and families being forced to move out.

Residents say neglect is to blame for the fire that burned through a vacant trailer in Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park on Sunday.

Now, an attorney representing 250 families says he'll seek a judge's help on this.

The mobile home park is where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

The owner of the park, CREI Holdings, is planning to build brand new housing on the site, and has offered residents some incentives for moving out ahead of the deadline.

But residents say neglect of the property is to blame for the flames.

“There’s no maintenance happening here. As you can see there’s garbage on the streets. There’s abandoned places. The places aren’t secured,” attorney David Winker said. “We don’t know what’s happened, obviously we will find out from the fire department, but we suspect it was squatters inside.”

Winker said he would file a motion on Monday asking a judge for a break on rent checks for residents.

NBC6 reached out to the management company representing CREI Holdings, but so far they have not responded about the fire.

