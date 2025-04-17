‘The city risks becoming a place of fear': Residents speak out as Doral partners with ICE

The city of Doral on Wednesday voted to partner with ICE for immigration enforcement.

The decision was unanimous, but some people in the mostly Hispanic city are against it. The mayor says the decision was morally difficult, but in the end, the council said it voted to follow the law.

“I think the misconception is that our department is going to turn into immigration agents. That’s not what’s going to happen here,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

The city approved a resolution Wednesday night authorizing the city to partner with ICE through a federal program known as 287(g). It allows local police officers to perform limited functions in immigration matters.

The chief of police said the primary focus of officers will not involve questioning people regarding their immigration status.

But, “during the course of our investigations – where there are extreme felonious acts or anything related to that matter – if during our investigative process it comes to light this person is in our country illegally, that may be additional charges that person may face,” said Chief Edwin Lopez.

No formal agreement has been signed with ICE yet. But council members say they have a state and federal mandate to cooperate.

“This is a tough resolution, because it is an obligation we have to comply with the law. We did not make the law, but we do have an obligation to comply,” Fraga said.

Doral is made up mostly of immigrants. More than 70% of its residents are foreign-born, and of that percentage, more than one-third are from Venezuela.

“The city of Doral's decision to align with ICE marks a dangerous shift, one that threatens the safety, dignity, and trust of the very people who built this community," a resident against the resolution said.

Most of the public who spoke at the meeting were against the resolution, saying Venezuelans and other immigrants will live in fear.

“Now, the city risks becoming a place of fear, a place where going to work, picking up a child from school, or even reporting a crime could lead to detention or deportation,” a resident said.

Doral joins Coral Gables, Hialeah, West Miami and Miami Springs.