‘Everybody is stressed and sick': Eldery residents told to move out of Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility

Residents at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale say they were blindsided when they were told they have to move out of their homes.

Many of the residents who live at the Oasis Living Quarters are elderly and need extra care, but they say they weren’t given extra time to move out.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We didn’t get any notice at all,” said Alonso and Patseta Lawhorn, who have lived at the Oasis Assisted Living Facility for over eight years.

The couple says they’ve been forced to find a new place to call home.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We are trying to see if we can find somewhere to go. We have not gotten back any deposit money either and they took the rent before they told us we had to get out,” Lawhorn said.

On Wednesday morning, at least three moving trucks filled the parking lot at the senior living community at 2855 West Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents explained how management held an emergency meeting in early March.

“They just came on the 5th and held a meeting and told us that we all have to get out by the end of this month. We are all depressed. Some people had to go to the hospital and some people got sick. I suffer from hypertension and I have one kidney and my spleen is out and my husband suffers from PTSD and everybody is all stressed and sick,” Lawhorn said.

Residents said this mass move only affected the Memory Care Unit at Oasis.

“We have to move out because they are dismantling the memory care unit,” said Steven DeLeon, whose 83-year-old family member lives at Oasis.

DeLeon said that they were given just over a month to move out and that there was no explanation as to why the Memory Care Unit was closing.

“It wasn’t too much notice and it is an inconvenience. We have to do what we have to do, but I did find her another place that’s excellent, but it’s just a lot of work,” DeLeon said.

Some residents have managed to set up a new place to live, while others say they are still scrambling to find a new home in such a rushed time frame.

NBC6 reached out to the management company Oasis about this situation and is waiting to hear back.