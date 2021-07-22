Coral Springs

Residents Told to Vacate Coral Springs Condominium After Building Deemed Unsafe

Tenants of the Villa Bianca Condominium, located at 3990 Woodside Drive, were told to evacuate by Aug. 5.

Residents of a Coral Springs condominium were ordered to evacuate Thursday after the building was deemed unsafe and failed to complete its 40-year inspection.

Tenants of the Villa Bianca Condominium, located at 3990 Woodside Drive, were told to evacuate by Aug. 5. The city is working with the Coral Springs Community Chest to provide temporary housing assistance, officials said.

Currently, 15 of the 16 units are occupied, and one unit has remained uninhabitable since a fire in 2014.

The Villa Bianca Condominium failed to meet the 40-year inspection, which was required in 2016, officials said in a news release. Photos that were shown to a code enforcement board showed deterioration to the roof.

Villa Bianca currently has no established condominium association, as required by state law. Click here to view the notice of violation.

