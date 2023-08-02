Resilient Miami-Dade firefighter in the fight of his life as he battles rare, aggressive skin cancer

James "Jimmy" Green, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic of 18 years is not only battling a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer, but a life-threatening bodily reaction to his cancer treatment which has resulted in his admission to intensive care, his family told NBC6.

In addition to nearly two decades of being a first responder, Jimmy’s wife, Tonya Green, and friend of about 30 years, Sean McClain, say Jimmy’s a father of four, Miami native, community role model, and member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

“He just loves helping,” said Tonya. "And he’s just really torn up about not being able to serve and to help anymore.”

“He helps with voter registration drives. He loves kids, the youth. He gives back to the community so much,” said McClain.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A beloved community figure, they said Green's life took a dramatic turn in 2021 when he was diagnosed with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare form of skin cancer.

Despite this, loved ones say Green continued serving on the frontlines while simultaneously fighting the disease.

However, he was forced into early retirement in June, and received benefits under Florida’s 2019 Presumptive Disability Law for Firefighters.

“He was going to work limping, wearing gloves to cover the skin that was splitting and cracking,” said Tonya. “He was practically in tears when it was time to take a shower.”

Tonya told NBC6 Green's health took a turn for the worse Sunday, when after months of chemotherapy and other treatments, he began to show symptoms of a much more severe nature.

She says he would come to be admitted to the ICU at Memorial Hospital West, as he battles Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), a life-threatening skin reaction usually caused by a reaction to medication, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, what is this?’ And I pulled his shirt up and he flinched. Up with his shirt came some skin,” she said. “It just kind of became one of those moments where I felt like I was going to lose it.”

Loved ones are praying not only for Green's recovery in the ICU, but also for a chance to visit a natural and holistic cancer clinic, an option they say their current insurance does not cover.

Tonya believes that such treatment could be beneficial for her husband, as it does not rely on the same medications which led to his current condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says Green’s recovery is the hearts and minds of its first responders.

“Jimmy Green has served Miami-Dade County residents for 18 years with great pride and dedication as a firefighter,” said a MDFR spokesperson. “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is proud of his contributions to our community and for all his years of service. As his brothers and sisters in the fire service, we pray for his recovery and for his health to be as strong and resilient as his spirit.”

You can find more information on how to help the family here.