Response to armed subject prompts large police activity in Hialeah

Large police activity was reported Wednesday night in Hialeah as law enforcement responded to an armed subject.
Traffic cameras showed the police activity at Northwest 122nd Street and West 68th Street, east of the Palmetto Expressway.
The Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from Hialeah Police for an armed subject, police said.
Further details were not available.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.