‘Rest in power': Miami activist killed in multi-car crash on I-95

A South Florida activist and entrepreneur was killed in a multi-car crash that also injured several others Thursday on Interstate 95 in Miami

Daniel Agnew, 34, was the co-founder of the Roots Collective, a hub for Black apparel printing and Black entrepreneurship in Liberty City.

"He's my younger brother ... and in a lot of ways, someone that I looked up to as well, somebody who had a lot of gifts and traits and attributes that I also wanted to have in myself," said brother and activist Philip Agnew.

The tragedy involved eight cars on I-95 in the southbound lanes of the 112 expressway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Tesla sedan lost control and collided with a concrete barrier just before 2:30 a.m.

An eight-car crash left one person dead and nine others injured on Interstate 95. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports

As the car came to a stop, authorities say it was blocking part of the road — and was hit by another car, ejecting the driver, who died on scene.

"Daniel was moved by serving people and making sure that the people around him were able to eat every time he ate, and service and elevating our community, elevating Black people, elevating the consciousness, the economic opportunities, the social opportunities, making sure that people didn't feel that they were alone, that they were a part of a community," Agnew said.

Among those reacting to the shocking death was State Sen. Shevrin Jones.

"Unreal. Rest in power," he wrote on Facebook.

"This is not the world that I thought I would be existing here right now," Agnew said.

Now the family he leaves behind searches for answers.

"I just know that he lived a very full life and that he helped a lot of people, that he was imperfect like all human beings are, but that he did everything that he could to help and serve the people around him," Agnew said. "And, you know, he is mercy will be missed. It doesn't feel like a real like reality is what's happening right now.

A new report says an open bottle of wine was found in Daniel's car and that police suspected may have been a factor. However, his brother says he does not believe that was the case, and says Daniel was working late trying to fulfill a printing order shortly before the crash.

He said the family is awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology.