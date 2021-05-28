Retired FBI Agent Conned Texas Woman Out of $800,000: Indictment

A retired FBI agent conned $800,000 out of a Granbury woman by convincing her she was on “secret probation,” according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

William Roy Stone, 62, is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy, false impersonation of a federal officer, and engaging in monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity.

Stone retired from the FBI’s Dallas office in October 2015 but told the woman he was still an active agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Stone pleaded not guilty on Friday and was released on bond.

His attorney, Gregg Gallian of Dallas, released a short statement.

"Mr. Stone denies each and every allegation," the statement said. "He has entered his plea of not guilty and looks forward to exposing the truth of these misguided allegations in the courtroom.”

The victim of the alleged scheme, which prosecutors said started the month after Stone retired, was not identified.

According to the indictment, Stone told the victim that a fictitious federal judge had appointed Stone to supervise her and threatened to take her children and send her to prison if she did not cooperate.

He also told her he could listen to her cell phone conversations and staged calls including a fake federal judge, according to the indictment.

Stone spent the money on a new house in Colleyville and cars, including a Mercedes, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the charges, Stone faces up to 178 years in prison.