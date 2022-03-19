Retired First Responder Hands Out Free Narcan in Wake of Spring Break Overdoses

While spring break in South Florida is a time for people to let loose and have a good time, Luis Garcia says it’s a time for him to save lives.

He started the nonprofit USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan about four and half years ago. The nonprofit’s goal is educating the public about Narcan, how it’s used and providing the drug to the public for free.

“I’ve given out after this weekend about 6,500 sprays,” said Garcia. “Over 250 people who got Narcan from me have saved a human life.”

He spoke to NBC 6 in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night as he handed out free doses.

“Do you guys want to have Narcan to save a life?” he asked a passerby. “They could be on the beach right in front of you, would you step over them if they were dead?”

“You just talked me into it,” responded the passerby.

His work is especially timely this spring break. Last Thursday, six spring breakers overdosed at a Wilton Manors vacation rental on a drug believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Days later, another mass overdose of four people at a home in Fort Lauderdale. investigators found fentanyl residue at the house.

If you find someone who’s unconscious and unresponsive, he recommends dialing 911 and administering the Narcan.

“All you have to do is stick it in their nose and push the red button, you’ll hear it click, three seconds and it’s like an Afrin nasal spray,” said Garcia.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.