Retired MDPD Lieutenant Evelyn Fernandez appears in bond court facing 6 charges including attempted first degree murder

Retired Miami-Dade Police Department Liuetenant Evelyn Fernandez appeared in bond court on Saturday after her hours-long standoff with police.

Fernandez, an ex-girlfriend of former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Alvarez, was charged with attempted murder in the first degree with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a police officer, three counts of firearm discharge from a vehicle and three counts of shooting a deadly missile.

She is being held with a $7,500 bond for each of the three counts of discharging a firearm and the three counts for firing a deadly missile. Two $5,000 bonds were also placed on her resisting charge and her battery charge.

Fernandez's lawyer asked the judge to lower her attempted murder charge to aggravated assault or battery, but Judge Denise Martinez-Scanziani denied the motion and held her with no bond.

"There is no evidence that she was attempting to kill anyone. Essentially what they are doing is they're taking the offense of shooting into a vehicle and saying that she was attempting to kill somebody," Fernandez's lawyer argued.

Despite pleas from the defense, the state countered with probable cause as the arrest form stated that she "pulled up alongside the defendant's vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and stated 'Do you want me to shoot you?' and fired several shots at the vehicle, striking it several times," the state prosecutor said.

Fernandez was also ordered to stay away from the victim, David Sanchez, with no direct or indirect contact allowed.

Dramatic cellphone video showed the moment officers pulled the 52-year-old retired Miami-Dade Police lieutenant from the roof of a home Friday after she allegedly shot at her boyfriend and barricaded herself for nearly 14 hours.

Miami-Dade Corrections Evelyn Fernandez

Police officials said Fernandez got into a disagreement with her ex-boyfriend, who is also a former law enforcement officer, and allegedly shot at him but missed, hitting his car instead.

She then fled the scene but there were no reported injuries.

A police report said the ex-boyfriend told detectives Fernandez “has been stalking him on multiple occasions." They recently ended a year-and-a-half relationship and since then, Fernandez had engaged in a course of conduct directed at the victim, which has caused emotional distress and serves no legitimate purpose, the report said.

The ex-boyfriend also mentioned that Fernandez threatened to kill his children in front of him a couple of weeks ago, the report said.

Throughout the investigation, police discovered she was barricaded inside another home in the area of Southwest 174th Street and 142nd Place. The home they tracked Fernandez to belongs to a man who’s in a relationship with Fernandez’s daughter. Detectives said she barricaded herself while her family members were inside, but they voluntarily exited and cooperated with police.

The Miami-Dade Priority Response Team and Special Response Team responded to the barricade.

Cellphone video from the scene shows officers going up in a heavily armored lift to take Fernandez out of the house's attic. The front of the house was heavily damaged by police during the nearly 14-hour standoff, and debris landed on a car parked in front.

In 2016, Fernandez was arrested and charged with one count of burglary to an unoccupied structure and one count of criminal mischief valued at over $1,000.

She was released on bond and ordered to stay away from then-boyfriend former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Alvarez. Those charges were dismissed two months later.