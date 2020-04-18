Pompano Beach

Retired Seminole Police Officer Dies of COVID-19 at 76

A recently retired Seminole Police Officer has died after testing positive for COVID-19 and spending several weeks hospitalized.

Calvin “Cal” Harrison was 76 years old. According to officials, he passed away late Friday night at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston after having been hospitalized since March 27.

“Cal spent over 28 years with the Seminole Tribe and was well-known in the Seminole community and in law enforcement circles,” said William Latchford, Executive Director for Public Safety of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. 

“He was always a survivor, but sadly, he couldn’t survive the coronavirus.”

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. echoed comments made by tribal members about Officer Harrison shortly after the shooting. “He went above and beyond the call of duty,” said Osceola. “The whole Tribe was praying for him.”

Officer Harrison was a resident of Pompano Beach. He is survived by two sons and one brother.

