Broward County

Reward increased to find whoever drove over and killed 30 geese in Cooper City

The shocking incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, in the lake easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The reward has been raised to find those responsible for killing around 30 Egyptian geese that were run over back in December.

The shocking incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, in the lake easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities said the geese were run over by an off-road vehicle driven by four or five people.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, and were last seen riding the off-road vehicle near the Flamingo Townhomes.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
The Broward Sheriff's Office said the suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, and were last seen riding the off-road vehicle near the Flamingo Townhomes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The vehicle fled in the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

Authorities had previously released surveillances video and images of the suspects but haven't been able to find them.

Detectives on Thursday released surveillance video of an ATV and the people they believe were involved in the “cruel, disturbing” killings of 30 geese in Cooper City. NBC6's Lena Salzbank reports

Local

6 to Know 2 hours ago

6 to know — Top stories of the day

Florida 34 mins ago

WATCH LIVE: Registration opens for 2025 Florida Python Challenge. What to know

On Wednesday, officials announced the reward was raised to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The reward includes $3,000 from anonymous donors that expires May 14, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyCooper City
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us