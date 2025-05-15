Reward increased to find whoever drove over and killed 30 geese in Cooper City

The reward has been raised to find those responsible for killing around 30 Egyptian geese that were run over back in December.

The shocking incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, in the lake easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said the geese were run over by an off-road vehicle driven by four or five people.

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The vehicle fled in the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

Authorities had previously released surveillances video and images of the suspects but haven't been able to find them.

Detectives on Thursday released surveillance video of an ATV and the people they believe were involved in the “cruel, disturbing” killings of 30 geese in Cooper City. NBC6's Lena Salzbank reports

On Wednesday, officials announced the reward was raised to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The reward includes $3,000 from anonymous donors that expires May 14, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.