Reward Increases to $15,000 in Birthday Party Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old

The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at a party in Miami-Dade over the weekend reached $15,000 Monday, as police continued their search for suspects.

Community leaders are calling for justice after the toddler, Elijah LaFrance, was shot and killed Saturday night at a home on Northeast 158th Street in Golden Glades.

Family members told NBC 6 the party was for LaFrance and his little sister. A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party but was expected to survive her injuries.

Witness Kevin Golden said the house where the shooting happened is a short-term rental with parties almost every weekend. He said he was backing out of his driveway around 8 p.m. Saturday when he heard the shots fired.

"A barrage of gunfire, went on for a good 30 seconds, at least 40 or 50 probably," Golden said. "I saw a car right here at the end of my driveway. There was an individual outside of the car with an assault rifle firing in this direction of course."

Miami-Dade Police officials said the gunman or gunmen were unknown, but the reward for information is the case was up to $15,000.

Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance. We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads. If you have any information, please contact @crimestopper305 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/9eoIyYe0HL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

The shooting has many in the community upset.

"Accountability, that is what we ask for. No more teardrops," Julian Rolle said.

"It’s us killing us. We have to make a stand. We are responsible. We went wrong. What did we do wrong to kill our kids?" Susan Kennedy said. "When are we gonna matter to us? Our babies are dying."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.