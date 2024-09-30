Reward now $10K in 2022 Mother's Day shooting in Broward that killed young woman

Broward County

By Brian Hamacher

The reward in a 2022 Mother's Day shooting in Broward that left a young woman dead is now up to $10,000, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Dru’Niyyia Griffin died back in May, almost two years to the day of the shooting that left her paralyzed. She'd spent two years fighting for her life in long-term care, officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022, in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the then 20-year-old Griffin suffering from several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Accord.

Dru’Niyyia Griffin
Broward Sheriff's Office
Dru’Niyyia Griffin

A second victim, a man, arrived at the hospital a short time later and was treated and released.

Officials said Griffin and the man were sitting in her parked car outside the house of someone they were visiting when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots.

Video released by BSO showed a barrage of bullets coming from the other vehicle, believed to be a dark SUV.

The case was turned over to homicide detectives, who are still searching for the shooter and are asking for the public's help in solving the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

