Reward Offered After Federally Protected Key Deer Shot Near Key West

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a federally protected Key Deer near Key West that led to the endangered animal being euthanized.
The deer was found shot and severely injured Thursday in the area of Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key, just north of Key West, authorities said.
Because of the severity of its injuries, the deer had to be euthanized.
Due to their status, it's illegal to hurt, kill or harass Key Deer in the Florida Keys.
Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering a reward of up to $2,000 in the case. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also offering a reward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
