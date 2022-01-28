Reward Offered After Federally Protected Key Deer Shot Near Key West

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a federally protected Key Deer near Key West that led to the endangered animal being euthanized.

The deer was found shot and severely injured Thursday in the area of Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key, just north of Key West, authorities said.

Because of the severity of its injuries, the deer had to be euthanized.

Due to their status, it's illegal to hurt, kill or harass Key Deer in the Florida Keys.

#Shooting #KeyDeer - Crime Stoppers and https://t.co/awqoMb8Enk is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for ANONYMOUS tips leading to the arrest of the shooter of the Key Deer. It is illegal to hurt, kill, or harass the Key Deer in the Florida Keys. They are protected by law. pic.twitter.com/f0NJgTY4aH — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) January 28, 2022

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering a reward of up to $2,000 in the case. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also offering a reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.