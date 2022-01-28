Florida Keys

Reward Offered After Federally Protected Key Deer Shot Near Key West

Because of the severity of its injuries, the deer had to be euthanized

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a federally protected Key Deer near Key West that led to the endangered animal being euthanized.

The deer was found shot and severely injured Thursday in the area of Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key, just north of Key West, authorities said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Because of the severity of its injuries, the deer had to be euthanized.

Due to their status, it's illegal to hurt, kill or harass Key Deer in the Florida Keys.

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering a reward of up to $2,000 in the case. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also offering a reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Local

Caught on Camera 16 hours ago

‘I Just Heard a Boom': Video Shows SUV Plowing Into Plantation Restaurant

free masks Jan 27

Free N95 Mask Distribution Coming to South Florida

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFloridaMonroe CountyKey Westsugarloaf key
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us