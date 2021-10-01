Reward Reaches $10K in Murder of Transgender Woman in Pompano Beach

The reward for information leading to an arrest in last year's fatal shooting of a transgender woman in Pompano Beach reached $10,000 Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 27-year-old Bree Black was gunned down in the 200 block of Northwest 12th Street on July 3, 2020.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Black on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, officials said Black was killed on a crowded street, but said they'd received almost no tips and little information.

BSO officials said Friday that detectives are making "significant progress" in the case and don't believe her murder was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.