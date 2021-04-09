Reward Reaches $15K in Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting That Left Teen Dead

The reward for information in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade that left one teen dead and two others hospitalized reached $15,000 Friday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the area of Southwest 223rd Street and Southwest 115th Avenue in Goulds.

Miami-Dade Police said 17-year-old Clinton Young was outside with friends when someone drove by and opened fire.

Young was killed and two 16 year olds were injured in the gunfire.

Police are trying to find information on a possible suspect or suspects in the killing.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez has approved a contribution of $5,000 and the Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has added $5,000 to the reward, pushing the total to $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.