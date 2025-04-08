Reward reaches $60K in man's fatal shooting at Pompano Beach smoke shop

Authorities are hoping a $60,000 reward will lead them to whoever shot and killed a man at a Pompano Beach smoke shop last month.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Tuesday announced the increase in the reward in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sayf Abdelaziz.

The shooting happened just after midnight on March 30 at Fire Up Smoke Shop at 1251 E. Sample Road.

Detectives said a suspect entered the business and approached the front counter with a handgun.

At some point, the suspect shot Abdelaziz and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found Abdelaziz suffering from a gunshot wound in the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't released a possible motive for the shooting but said homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating.

Abdelaziz worked at the store, which is owned by his family and has been closed since the shooting.

"He was a very easy going person, very nice, he was always trying to help out customers with anything they would need. He was amazing and it’s just unfair his life got taken away like that," one friend said.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward, and an additional $50,000 is being offered by anonymous donors, but it expires April 3, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.