Reward Reaches $67,500 in Fatal Shooting of 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance in Miami-Dade

The reward increase came as family members were holding a public plea for information in the shooting of LaFrance

The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at a party in Miami-Dade last month surpassed $67,000 Wednesday, as family members continued to plead for help from the community in finding the boy's killer.

Officials announced the reward for information in the killing of Elijah LaFrance was up to $67,500 through Crime Stoppers, Miami-Dade Police, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

LaFrance was shot and killed the night of April 24 at a home on Northeast 158th Street in Golden Glades as family members gathered for a birthday celebration for him and his sister.

Miami-Dade Police said LaFrance was standing in the doorway of the home while his parents and other family members were cleaning the front yard when some unknown suspects armed with various semi-automatic weapons arrived and began shooting at the home.

LaFrance was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party but survived.

Police said more than 60 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

