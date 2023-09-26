Reward reaches $7K in unsolved 2015 hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale that killed bicyclist

Authorities are hoping a new reward will help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man on a bicycle in Fort Lauderdale more than eight years ago.

James Ortibez, 39, was riding his bicycle in the 900 block of Northwest 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2015, when a car traveling in the same direction struck him.

The left front bumper of the car made contact with Ortibez's bicycle, causing him to be ejected onto the road.

The driver of the car, a 2009-2012 gold, four-door Volkswagen CC, fled the scene.

Ortibez was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He later died as a result of his injuries.

It was announced Tuesday that the reward in the case is up to $7,000, including $5,000 from Crime Stoppers and $2,000 from family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.