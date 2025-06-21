Crime and Courts

Rhode Island man arrested on 13 charges including child porn, sex with animals in South Florida

Christopher Andrew Jackman, 32, was arrested by Coconut Creek police on Friday.

By Briana Trujillo

A Rhode Island man was arrested in South Florida on more than a dozen charges including child pornography and sex conduct with an animal, court records show.

Jackman is accused of two counts of engaging or aiding in sex conduct with an animal, 10 counts of possession of an image depicting child sex conduct and one count of compiling child pornography.

Christopher Andrew Jackman, 32

In a bond court hearing on Saturday, he was ordered held on $130,000 bond, or $10,000 for each count.

If he does post bond, he is ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, no internet or devices with internet access and no access to live animals.

