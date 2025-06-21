A Rhode Island man was arrested in South Florida on more than a dozen charges including child pornography and sex conduct with an animal, court records show.

Christopher Andrew Jackman, 32, was arrested by Coconut Creek police on Friday.

Jackman is accused of two counts of engaging or aiding in sex conduct with an animal, 10 counts of possession of an image depicting child sex conduct and one count of compiling child pornography.

In a bond court hearing on Saturday, he was ordered held on $130,000 bond, or $10,000 for each count.

If he does post bond, he is ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, no internet or devices with internet access and no access to live animals.