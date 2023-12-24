Rider of a three-wheel motorcycle dies in fatal I-95 crash

The rider of a three-wheel motorcycle is dead after a crash in I-95 on Saturday evening.

According to a statement by the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Can-Am three wheel motorcylce was traveling south on I-95 when a black Infiniti sedan entered the highway from the NW 151 Street entrance.

An unknown pickup truck crossed into the path of the Infiniti, forcing the driver to swerve and collide with the motocyclist, separating him from the motorcycle, the statement read.

Highway Patrol Troopers say the rider was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.