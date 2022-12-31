Ringing in the New Year With a Little One? Here are Some Mid Day Celebrations Happening in South Florida

It is the countdown to the new year and for those with littles ones that wait to midnight on December 31st might be tough or downright nonexistent, but Noon Year’s Eve celebrations are the latest trend to help kids get in on the fun.

It’s that time of the year when we turn the page to a new year at the stroke of midnight, or noon?

The Miami Children’s Museum is one place hosting the daytime soiree.

The event is back after a two-year pause because of the pandemic.

“Noon Year’s Eve is the time that parents get to celebrate with their kids at the Miami Children’s Museum so they don’t feel bad or guilty for partying at midnight,” said CEO, Deborah Spiegelman. It’s the latest trend for families with little ones who don’t quite make it to midnight. It’s a way to share in the festivities and share wishes for the new year.

“So, we start off with an apple juice toast and families who come to the museum get party favors and hats a lot of families dress up, the kids come all in their glitz and glamour of the New Year’s Eve,” said Speigelman. The hallways transform into a Times Square atmosphere complete with confetti cannons and giant balloon drops.

In Fort Lauderdale, ring in 2023 at The Museum of Discovery and Science at their midday celebration. Kids get to design their festive party gear, visit the gallery walls to add your own wishes for 2023 and dance away on a bubble floor.

Balloons will also be dropping at Young at Art Museum at the Broward Mall with a Rock’n Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. The kids fitness center, My Gym, is also hosting its annual party complete with an apple juice toast.

All with the intention to say so long to 2022. As we say, out with the old, in with the new year at -- noon.

If you’d rather stay home, consider creating your own Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Some ideas include letting your kids pick out fun outfits, consider making crafts, baking a special treat. Don’t forget your resolutions and the countdown. YouTube even has countdown videos.