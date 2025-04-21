Rip current statements issued for South Florida amid deadly surf

Rip current statements have been issued for South Florida—and the surf has proven to be deadly.

The National Weather Service said the high risk of rip currents continued Monday due to strong onshore winds.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Swimmers are advised to heed red flag warnings at the beach, which could mean that the water poses a high hazard or that it is closed entirely.

On Friday, 13-year-old Jerry Hyppolite drowned in rough ocean waters off Fort Lauderdale. And a man was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned in Surfside on Sunday, authorities said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There has been several rescues at our east coast area beaches over the last several days as a high risk of rip currents has continued due to strong onshore winds.



That high risk of rip currents remains with us today.



🛑 **When in doubt, don't venture out!** 🛑 https://t.co/Z4uHwqAH5r pic.twitter.com/G2R7kCRv8f — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 21, 2025

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach and often extending through the breaker zone where waves form. They can emerge on sunny days, and can quickly sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

“A rip current, basically, is water likes to go downhill. When breaking waves hit the shore, they get pushed up the beach,” said Daniel Noah, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS office in Ruskin, Florida. “It’s trying to find the easiest way to get back into the water. And it finds these rip current channels and it can rapidly move back into the Gulf or the ocean.”

“The movement of water has a lot of force,” he added. “It’s dangerous for kids, it’s dangerous for adults, it’s dangerous for vehicles.”

What to do if you caught in a rip current?

According to the NWS, you should "never fight against the current."

"Think of it like a treadmill that cannot be turned off, which you need to step to the side of," the agency advises.

Here's what they say to do: