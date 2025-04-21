Atlantic Ocean

Rip current statements issued for South Florida amid deadly surf

The National Weather Service said the high risk of rip currents continued Monday due to strong onshore winds.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rip current statements have been issued for South Florida—and the surf has proven to be deadly.

Swimmers are advised to heed red flag warnings at the beach, which could mean that the water poses a high hazard or that it is closed entirely.

On Friday, 13-year-old Jerry Hyppolite drowned in rough ocean waters off Fort Lauderdale. And a man was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned in Surfside on Sunday, authorities said.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach and often extending through the breaker zone where waves form. They can emerge on sunny days, and can quickly sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

“A rip current, basically, is water likes to go downhill. When breaking waves hit the shore, they get pushed up the beach,” said Daniel Noah, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS office in Ruskin, Florida. “It’s trying to find the easiest way to get back into the water. And it finds these rip current channels and it can rapidly move back into the Gulf or the ocean.”

“The movement of water has a lot of force,” he added. “It’s dangerous for kids, it’s dangerous for adults, it’s dangerous for vehicles.”

What to do if you caught in a rip current?

According to the NWS, you should "never fight against the current."

"Think of it like a treadmill that cannot be turned off, which you need to step to the side of," the agency advises.

Here's what they say to do:

  • Swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim at an angle--away from the current--towards shore.
  • If you are unable to swim out of the rip current, float or calmly tread water. When out of the current, swim towards shore.
  • If you are still unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving your arm and yelling for help.

