Rise in pickleball popularity causes noisy nightmare for Pinecrest residents

Pickleball may be the fastest growing sport in America, but some residents in Pinecrest are not impressed with the amount of noise that comes with it.

At a Village of Pinecrest Council meeting Tuesday members of the task force NO PICKLEBALL NOISE! voiced their opposition of the the construction of four pickleball courts at the Royal Palm to satisfy the demand of those who are followers the sport.

Royal Palm is a private members-only tennis club.

Jose Díaz, who lives 100 feet from the site where the courts are intended to be built, says he will not be able to go out to his patio or open his windows.

Project developers said that for two years, they have had one court and have not received any complaints, but neighbors argue that one is not the same as four.

Alan Rosenthal of the Royal Palm Tennis Club acknowledges that “it is a legitimate concern, as the popularity of pickleball increases, concern about noise grows,” but the industry is working to reduce it and is searching for possible solutions, such as planting trees to mitigate sound.

“We have been here since the 60s and we want to work with them to show them that we want to continue being good neighbors,” said Rosenthal.

At this time, the council has not made a decision because it wants to hear specific proposals before granting a permit.