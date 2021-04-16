first alert weather

Rising Temperatures Arrive Friday in South Florida Ahead of Hot Weekend

Winds shift a little more to the southwest this weekend and that should push most areas away from the water into the 90s

South Florida is going to feel more like the summer months than the middle of April starting Friday with temperatures rising to number the area has not seen all year.

Temperatures are beginning to heat up with only a few spots in the 60s early Friday morning and by the afternoon it's looking like widespread upper 80s.

The beach and area waters are looking great for a little heat relief as the rip current risk will be low and seas will only be running about two feet or so.

Winds shift a little more to the southwest this weekend and that should push most areas away from the water into the 90s. Humidity will crank up as well making temperatures feel more like the mid-90s or warmer. 

Rain holds off until next week with spotty to scattered showers possible through mid-week. Highs will dip slightly, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

first alert weather
