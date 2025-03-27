Ultra Music Festival

Road closures and detours for Ultra Music Festival start today in Miami

Don't get caught in unnecessary traffic. Here's what to know about the affected roadways.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ultra Music Festival is returning this weekend to Bayfront Park in the City of Miami, and road closures and detours will be going into effect Thursday.

Don't get caught in unnecessary traffic. Here's what to know about the affected roadways.

Ultra Music Festival Mar 23

Ultra Music Festival returns to Miami: What to know

Miami Mar 26

Ultra Music Festival organizers discuss safety measures ahead of event

The detours start at around 9 p.m. and will continue through Monday, March 31 at around 7 a.m., according to Miami police.

Be aware of the following detours:

  • Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street and return to the normal traffic flow at NE 4th Street.
  • Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will be re-routed westbound at NE 6th Street and may continue southbound at NE 2nd Avenue and/or North Miami Avenue.
  • There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Blvd from NE 6th Street.

Access to the Port of Miami will remain as normal through NE 5th Street. Authorities recommend drivers use the Port of Miami Tunnel, which can be accessed from Interstate 395. 

Additionally, Bayfront Park will be closed to the public from March 12 through April 9. Dog Park and Kid’s Playground will be closed from March 24 through April 4.

Expect officers from the City of Miami and other agencies to be around, assisting with residents, patrons, and traffic control conditions.

