Road Closures Start Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale for Corporate Run

Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers Thursday for the 25th annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run - and with the event comes road closures throughout the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard will be closed between Andrews Avenue and Southeast 1st Avenue.

Starting Thursday at 9 a.m., Las Olas will be closed from Southeast 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue while Southeast 1st Avenue will be closed from 2nd Street to Las Olas Boulevard.

Closures during the event with occur on Davie Boulevard north of the New

River. Traffic will not be allowed on South Andrews Avenue north of Southeast 15th Street. Alternative routes will include Southeast 17th Street, Broward Boulevard, Southeast 3rd Avenue and Federal Highway.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The race is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with around 4,000 runners expected to take part. For more information and a map of the race course, click on this link.