Road Closures Happening in Downtown Miami Thursday for Corporate Run

With over 14,000 runners expected to take part in Thursday's Lexus Corporate Run through downtown Miami, several roadways in the area will be closed.

The 38th annual race, spanning 3.1 miles, will include runners from over 500 companies and kicks off at 6:45 p.m. at Bayfront Park.

The road closures in effect include:

Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from Southeast 1st Street to Northeast 4th Street. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from Northeast 4th Street. Biscayne Boulevard southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

Biscayne Boulevard from Chopin Plaza south to Southeast 3rd Strett. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Southeast 2nd Street from Biscayne Boulevard to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

North River Drive from Southeast 2nd Street to Northwest 5th Street will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Northwest 5th Street from North River Drive to Northwest 6 Avenue will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Northwest 6th Avenue from Northwest 5th Street to Northwest 6th Street will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Northwest 6th Street from Northwest 6th Avenue to Northwest 3rd Court will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

Northwest 3rd Court from Northwest 6th Street to Northwest 3rd Street will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Northwest 3rd Street from Northwest 3rd Court to Biscayne Boulevard will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Biscayne Boulevard northbound lanes from Northeast 4th Street to Flagler Street will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the race, click on this link.