Road Closures Taking Place for Sunday's Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon

The event runs from 5 a.m. to noon with the race scheduled to begin at 6 a.m.

Runners will be taking to the streets Sunday for the 17th Annual Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon - and with the event, several street closures will be taking place.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that for the duration of the event, both northbound lanes of A1A will be dedicated to runners. North and south vehicular traffic will be redirected to the southbound lanes of A1A.

Temporary road closures will occur on Seabreeze Boulevard at East Las Olas Boulevard and on A1A just north of Sunrise Boulevard.

The Fort Lauderdale Beach Park parking lot will be closed from midnight until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20th. During the event, no vehicles will be allowed to travel north on A1A from Sunrise Boulevard to Oakland Park Boulevard.

For more information on the marathon's route and a course map, click on this link.

