Reported Road Rage Shooting in Tamarac Forces Street Closure

A road rage incident in Tamarac, where one victim was shot, has forced the closure of eastbound and westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard, between Pine Island Road and University Drive, while the investigation is underway.

The incident happened around 8601 W Commercial Boulevard, where a victim was shot in a vehicle during a road rage incident around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

Traffic has been diverted to Northwest 57th Avenue and authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.