Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A road rage suspect who shot at officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said.

The incident began in Doral, when officers reportedly responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street around 8 a.m.

Traffic at the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and NW 33rd Street will be temporary shut down due to an ongoing investigation.



Doral officers made contact with the suspect, who tried to run over an officer as he fled the scene in a white Volvo, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police joined the pursuit as the car entered the Palmetto Expressway traveling southbound and eventually got onto the Don Shula Expressway, where shots were reportedly fired at officers around Killian Parkway.

"Throughout the pursuit the individual shot at Doral police officers as the vehicles were pursuing him," FHP spokesman Alex Camacho said. "As he was actively fleeing, he shot his firearm at the Doral officers."

The car continued to flee onto the Florida's Turnpike heading southbound, then the car went into the northbound lanes before heading southbound again.

FHP troopers used a PIT maneuver on the car near the Turnpike and U.S. 1 in Florida City, and the car eventually lost control and crashed into a guardrail, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody. Footage from the scene showed dozens of officers from Doral and Miami-Dade Police, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

No officers or civilians were injured, officials said.

The suspect's identity wasn't released but Camacho said he'll face a number of charges including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and possibly attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

"This is a bizarre situation. I think any individual that tries to use deadly force on a police officer, I think law enforcement will always have a zero tolerance approach on that, we will use every resource available to make sure that these individuals are apprehended and are held accountable," Camacho said.

