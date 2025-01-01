Road Ranger struck and killed in New Year's crash on I-95 in Hollywood

A Road Ranger was struck and killed in a New Year's Day crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood early Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Hollywood Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the Road Ranger and two troopers were attending to a crash when two other vehicles collided nearby.

The two vehicles, a Honda Accord and a BMW X6, were heading southbound on I-95 when they collided with each other.

The BMW traveled into the express lane and hit the concrete wall before it hit the Road Ranger's Ford F-250 pickup from behind.

That caused a chain reaction, as the pickup struck one of the FHP vehicles, which struck the other FHP vehicle and the Road Ranger, who was standing in the express lane in between the two FHP vehicles, officials said.

The Road Ranger, a 28-year-old man from Pembroke Pines, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The two troopers and one of the drivers involved in the crash suffered what were described as "non-incapacitating" injuries.

FHP officials said the BMW was behind the Accord but going faster than it and the driver "failed to take any evasive action to avoid" the Accord.

They added that the Road Ranger's amber and red lights were active, as were the emergency lights on both marked FHP vehicles.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.