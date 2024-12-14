Fort Lauderdale

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

Davie Boulevard westbound from SW 15th Avenue to the Interstate 95 on-ramp was closed, but has since reopened.

By Bri Buckley and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist was killed after they were hit by a car that took off in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, according to authorities.

It happened at around 6:08 a.m., when police responded to the 2000 block of W Davie Boulevard for a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was taken to the hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. That person's name was not immediately released.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle involved had fled the scene," authorities said. "The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this hit and run is encouraged to contact FLPD immediately."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video of the scene shows a mangled bicycle and helmet discarded on the roadway.

Davie Boulevard westbound from SW 15th Avenue to the Interstate 95 on-ramp was closed, but has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleCar crashescar crash
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us